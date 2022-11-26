Week 12: Las Vegas Raiders Final Injury Report

The Las Vegas Raiders final injury report has listed four players questionable for Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

After completing their final practice session of the week, the team reported defensive tackle Kendal Vickers (back), linebacker Luke Masterson (ribs), tackle Kolton Miller (shoulder/abdomen) and recently added, running back Josh Jacobs (calf) questionable this weekend in Seattle.

After appearing as a non-participant on Thursday, Vickers was upgraded to a limited role on Friday.

Masterson and Miller remained limited all week long, while Jacobs was added to the injury report on Friday with a calf injury.

Safety Roderic Teamer (knee) was also added to the report Friday, but was a full participant.

"We're probably about as healthy as I could imagine at this point in time during the season, knock on wood," said Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels before Friday’s practice.

"To come off of a few physical games here, I feel fortunate that we're in the position that we're in."

As for the Seahawks, wide receiver Dee Eskridge (hand) will be out for Sunday’s contest after missing practice all week.

Guard Damien Lewis (ankle) was upgraded to a full participant after being added to the injury report as a limited participant on Thursday.

Also trending up was defensive end L.J. Collier (illness), who was also upgraded to a full participant during Friday’s practice.

Linebacker Cody Barton (foot) and safety Ryan Neal (ankle) finished the week as full participants and have no game designation for Sunday’s game.

Safety Joey Blount (NIR-personal) and running back DeeJay Dallas (illness) were added as non-participants on Friday but seem go-to-go for Sunday.

The Raiders will be hopeful to have all their players back by Sunday.

The Raiders' game on Sunday is in Seattle and kicks off at 4:05 p.m. EST/1:05 p.m. PST. You can see that game on CBS.

