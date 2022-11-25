Week 12: Las Vegas Raiders Injury Report Update

The Las Vegas Raiders returned to practice for the first time this week and as reported in their injury report update, they were without defensive tackle Kendal Vickers.

Vickers appeared in the latest injury report as a non-participant on Thursday, as he deals with a back injury.

Aside from Vickers' addition to the report, linebacker Luke Masterson (rib) and tackle Kolton Miller (shoulder/abdomen) remained limited during practice.

As told by Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels, Miller is working really hard to get back out there and be available this Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.

Returning from injury is cornerback Nate Hobbs, who was placed on injured reserve on Oct. 17 after breaking his hand in the team's Week 5 game against the Chiefs.

The Raiders will have a few weeks to decide to either activate him to the active roster or send him back IR.

As for the Seahawks, they did not practice Thursday.

The report is an estimate, with guard Damien Lewis (ankle) added to the injury report as a limited participant.

Defensive end L.J. Collier (illness) was upgraded to a limited role, while linebacker Cody Barton (foot) and safety Ryan Neal (ankle) remained on the report as full participants.

Wide receiver Dee Eskridge (hand) remained a non-participant on the report.

With one more day of practice, both the Raiders and Seahawks will monitor these injuries and expect everyone to be ready for Sunday’s game at Lumen Field.

The Raiders' game on Sunday is in Seattle and kicks off at 4:05 p.m. EST/1:05 p.m. PST. You can see that game on CBS.

