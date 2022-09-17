Las Vegas Raiders are Excited for Home Opener

For the first time this season, Raider Nation will return to the seats of the Allegiant Stadium.

Week two of the 2022 season will host the season home opener for the Las Vegas Raiders as they welcome the Arizona Cardinals to Allegiant Stadium, and it’s not just the fans that are excited, the players are too.

“I can tell they’re excited,” said Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels.

One of the most excited players to play on Sunday in front of Raider Nation is All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams.

The offseason acquisition will suit up as a Raider for the first time in Las Vegas.

"I'm excited. I know I've been getting a lot of good feedback from the fans and seeing the things that they've been seeing here and in preseason, here in the stadium and them being excited to see me play,” said Adams.

Adams will make his dream come true of donning the Silver and Black and getting to play for the team he rooted for growing up, and all in front of his family.

"Yeah, they're coming, they'll be here. My grandma, we already got her set up at one of the MGM Resorts so yeah, she'll be in town,” Adams responded after telling reporters that his grandparents will be in town to see him play for the first time.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is very familiar with home openers and yet he gets excited to play in front of Raider Nation.

“Yeah, very excited. Our crowd is so loud, it's always a fun atmosphere at home. Any home Raider game is an experience and I always have a blast in front of our home crowd, and I love our fans here in Las Vegas… It's been loud and it's been exciting. Hopefully it'll be an advantage for us again this year, but I'm excited to have our fans back,” said Carr.

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels is ready to experience the energy and excitement of a true Raiders home game for the first time this Sunday.

“I can't wait, because I really haven't experienced that, I'd never played here as an opposing coach. So I don't really know what that's like, but I've seen the television copy of last year's, last game of the season and you could just feel the energy and hear it. I've seen the television copy of last year's opener, same thing,” added McDaniels.

“But now we're excited. I'm excited personally to feel it and see it. I know there's gonna be a lot of energy on Sunday and like I said, hopefully we can play well.”

Gametime between the Raiders and Cardinals will be 1:15 PDT, and prior to kick off, music legend Carlos Santana will help kick things up for the Raiders.

According to a news release, Santana will perform the National Anthem prior to kickoff as the Silver and Black commemorate Latino Heritage Month.

The release also notes that Santana is a “lifelong Raiders fan.”

