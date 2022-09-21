Raiders Welcoming Challenge That Derrick Henry Poses

The Las Vegas Raiders have dropped their first two games of the season, and the road won't be getting any easier anytime soon.

The Raiders defense is set to face one of the biggest offensive threats it will see this season in running back Derrick Henry, as the team prepares for a matchup with the Tennessee Titans in Week 3.

For Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, the tough task will be embraced.

"I've never gone against Henry before," Graham said in Tuesday's media availability. "So this is interesting. I've admired from afar because as a defensive coach, there's not too many things we like about offense, but when you see a guy that can run the ball and the way he runs the ball and the physicality; I wish he switched over to defensive end or linebacker at some point. I'm excited about the challenge.

"You hear so much about him throughout the league and over the years, and [I] really haven't had a chance to face him. The only time I faced him was in [I want to say 2018] in the preseason. And he was only out there for one drive and I was at Green Bay. So this is going to be fun because he challenges you. The combination of him, the offensive line, I think the toughness of that whole team, that whole organization starting with [Coach Mike] Vrabel, J-Rob [general manager Jon Robinson]: those guys, they've built a tough football team.

" ... Guys with good size. It's going to be football. It's going to be fun to be a part of. I'm looking forward to it. And I heard the atmosphere down there is really good."

Henry was the NFL's rushing leader in the 2019 and 2020 seasons and was on track to do so for a third-straight season last year before missing the final nine games of the regular season with a broken bone in his foot.

The two-time Pro Bowler was the Associated Press Offensive Player of the Year for the 2020-21 season.

Las Vegas will face Tennessee at Nissan Stadium at 10:00 a.m. PST on Sunday. Both teams are 0-2.

