Skip to main content

Raiders Welcoming Challenge That Derrick Henry Poses

The Las Vegas Raiders will be going up against one of the league's best running backs in Derrick Henry in Week 3.

The Las Vegas Raiders have dropped their first two games of the season, and the road won't be getting any easier anytime soon.

The Raiders defense is set to face one of the biggest offensive threats it will see this season in running back Derrick Henry, as the team prepares for a matchup with the Tennessee Titans in Week 3.

For Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, the tough task will be embraced.

"I've never gone against Henry before," Graham said in Tuesday's media availability. "So this is interesting. I've admired from afar because as a defensive coach, there's not too many things we like about offense, but when you see a guy that can run the ball and the way he runs the ball and the physicality; I wish he switched over to defensive end or linebacker at some point. I'm excited about the challenge.

"You hear so much about him throughout the league and over the years, and [I] really haven't had a chance to face him. The only time I faced him was in [I want to say 2018] in the preseason. And he was only out there for one drive and I was at Green Bay. So this is going to be fun because he challenges you. The combination of him, the offensive line, I think the toughness of that whole team, that whole organization starting with [Coach Mike] Vrabel, J-Rob [general manager Jon Robinson]: those guys, they've built a tough football team.

" ... Guys with good size. It's going to be football. It's going to be fun to be a part of. I'm looking forward to it. And I heard the atmosphere down there is really good."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Henry was the NFL's rushing leader in the 2019 and 2020 seasons and was on track to do so for a third-straight season last year before missing the final nine games of the regular season with a broken bone in his foot. 

The two-time Pro Bowler was the Associated Press Offensive Player of the Year for the 2020-21 season.

Las Vegas will face Tennessee at Nissan Stadium at 10:00 a.m. PST on Sunday. Both teams are 0-2.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter

In This Article (2)

Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans

USATSI_6764024_168390101_lowres
News

Ten Former Raiders Among Pro Football Hall of Fame Nominees

By Jairo Alvarado
USATSI_19075814_168390101_lowres
News

Raiders Must Find a Way for Davante Adams to Get the Ball

By Hikaru Kudo
USATSI_19080003_168390101_lowres
News

Previewing the Tennessee Titans Offense

By Darin Alexander Baydoun
Mack Hollins-1
Silver & Black

Las Vegas Raiders Mack Hollins on State of the Team

By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.
Josh McDaniels press_14-1
Silver & Black

Josh McDaniels Review of Raiders Loss to the Cardinals

By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.
Amik Robertson-1
Silver & Black

Amik Robertson Reflects on Raiders Loss and Looks Ahead

By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.
USATSI_19075806_168390101_lowres
News

Previewing Week 3 of Fantasy Football For the Raiders

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19075423_168390101_lowres
News

Las Vegas Raiders Need to Find A Balance of Aggressiveness

By Jairo Alvarado