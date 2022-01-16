The Las Vegas Raiders were just Nine Yards Away

The Silver and Black were nine yards away from tying or defeating the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday.

Nine yards.

That’s how close the Las Vegas Raiders were to tie, if not win the game in regulation.

Instead, the drive ended in an interception by the Cincinnati Bengals.

"I just felt like it was a group of men that really learned how to care for one another," Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia said. "Really learned how to compete with relentless effort to the bitter end day in and day out, not only as players but as men. We just ran out of time today."

Bisaccia did credit the fact that the Raiders weren’t playing 100% their game plan on Saturday.

"We did some uncharacteristic things with some penalties and gave up some drives," Bisaccia said. "Didn't capitalize when we had it in the red zone at times. Just didn't go our way today but can't say enough about the men in that locker room."

As for Silver and Black quarterback Derek Carr, he’s proud of what his team accomplished despite all the setbacks.

"The thing that I love about this team is there was never a doubt of the fight or a doubt of are we going to do this. There wasn't any doubt," Carr said. "Now, it doesn't mean you're going to be perfect every time, and it sucks to come up short like this, but at the end of the day, there was never a doubt from anyone on that sideline that we weren't going to go and try to win that game."

