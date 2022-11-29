Where Ticket Prices Stand For Raiders-Chargers Week 13 Matchup

The Los Angeles Chargers are coming to Allegiant Stadium for the first time since last year's epic season finale between the Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders.

That game went down as an instant classic, as the grueling battle that would decide the final AFC playoff team came down to the wire, with Las Vegas earning the victory in overtime and stamping its ticket to the postseason.

The two teams had another dramatic clash in Week 1 when Los Angeles got its revenge and handed its division rival its first loss of the season.

Witness what could be another can't-miss showdown on Sunday by purchasing your tickets at SI Tickets.

Here's where ticket prices stand as of early Tuesday morning (EST).

400s Level Seating

SI Tickets has seating for this level starting at $216 with a ceiling of $668.

300s Level Seating

Prices for the 300s level are ranging from $243 to $779.

200s Level Seating

Seating for this level is starting as low as $273 and going as high as $1,030.

100s Level Seating

SI Tickets has prices for this level ranging from $310 to $3,691.

SI Tickets is the best platform to purchase and reserve your Las Vegas Raiders tickets for the 2022-23 NFL season.

Per its website, "SI Tickets is a fan-first ticketing marketplace, offering millions of tickets to more than 175,000 concerts, theater and sporting events across the globe. SI Tickets puts the fan experience first -- featuring transparent pricing with a $10 Flat Transaction Fee on All Purchases, unparalleled access to the biggest events and a guaranteed 100% refund if an event is canceled for any reason. Spend $30 or $3,000 and still only pay a small $10 Fee for your tickets. With the largest audience in the industry, the SI Tickets marketplace connects more buyers and sellers than any other ticketing platform around the world."

Watch the Silver and Black live when you get your Raiders tickets from SI Tickets HERE.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.