Skip to main content

Where Ticket Prices Stand For Raiders-Chargers Week 13 Matchup

SI Tickets has prices for the Las Vegas Raiders-Los Angeles Chargers Week 13 game starting at $216.

The Los Angeles Chargers are coming to Allegiant Stadium for the first time since last year's epic season finale between the Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders.

That game went down as an instant classic, as the grueling battle that would decide the final AFC playoff team came down to the wire, with Las Vegas earning the victory in overtime and stamping its ticket to the postseason.

The two teams had another dramatic clash in Week 1 when Los Angeles got its revenge and handed its division rival its first loss of the season.

Witness what could be another can't-miss showdown on Sunday by purchasing your tickets at SI Tickets.

Here's where ticket prices stand as of early Tuesday morning (EST).

400s Level Seating

SI Tickets has seating for this level starting at $216 with a ceiling of $668.

300s Level Seating

Prices for the 300s level are ranging from $243 to $779.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

200s Level Seating

Seating for this level is starting as low as $273 and going as high as $1,030.

100s Level Seating

SI Tickets has prices for this level ranging from $310 to $3,691.

SI Tickets is the best platform to purchase and reserve your Las Vegas Raiders tickets for the 2022-23 NFL season.

Per its website, "SI Tickets is a fan-first ticketing marketplace, offering millions of tickets to more than 175,000 concerts, theater and sporting events across the globe. SI Tickets puts the fan experience first -- featuring transparent pricing with a $10 Flat Transaction Fee on All Purchases, unparalleled access to the biggest events and a guaranteed 100% refund if an event is canceled for any reason. Spend $30 or $3,000 and still only pay a small $10 Fee for your tickets. With the largest audience in the industry, the SI Tickets marketplace connects more buyers and sellers than any other ticketing platform around the world."

Watch the Silver and Black live when you get your Raiders tickets from SI Tickets HERE.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

In This Article (2)

Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers

USATSI_19516771_168390101_lowres
News

Revisiting the Los Angeles Chargers

By Darin Alexander Baydoun
Josh McDaniels edit-3
Silver & Black

Raiders' Josh McDaniels Monday Recap of Win Over Seahawks

By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.
USATSI_19516980_168390101_lowres
News

Derek Carr: OT Win in Week 11 Helped Fuel Win Over Seattle

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19517169_168390101_lowres
News

Las Vegas Raiders RB Josh Jacobs Breaks Franchise Records

By Jairo Alvarado
USATSI_19517121_168390101_lowres
News

Josh McDaniels on Raiders' Resiliency in OT Win Over Seattle

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19516976_168390101_lowres
News

Recap From Raiders 40-34 Win

By Darin Alexander Baydoun
Derek Carr vs Seahawks
Game Day

Raiders Down the Seahawks in Thrilling 40-34 OT Contest

By Tom LaMarre
Josh Jacobs vs Seahawks
Game Day

Instant Reaction: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Seattle Seahawks

By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.