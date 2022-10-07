Where Ticket Prices Stand For Raiders-Chiefs Monday Night Matchup

SI Tickets is the best platform to purchase and reserve your Las Vegas Raiders tickets for this 2022-23 NFL season.

Buy tickets to this Monday's matchup between the Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs or purchase tickets for other games down the line. You can even reserve tickets for potential Raiders postseason games HERE.

Raiders vs. Chiefs

Here are where SI Tickets prices stand for the Raiders' Monday night contest against the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium as of early morning (EST) on Friday, Oct. 7:

Upper Level Seating

SI Tickets has upper corner seating ranging from $208 to $484.

Upper end zone tickets are ranging from $208 to $320.

Upper sideline seating is ranging from $213 to $845, with two tickets selling for $10,815.

Lower Level Seating

Lower corner tickets are ranging from $613 to $1,354.

Lower end zone seating is ranging from $283 to $393.

Lower midfield tickets stand at $455 to $806.

Lower sideline seating is ranging from $275 to $1,073.

Club Seating

Club corner seats are ranging from $435 to $2,147

Club sideline tickets are ranging from $518 to $4,605

Looking ahead

Following the Raiders' matchup with Kansas City, they will return to Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 23 to host the Houston Texans.

As of early morning (EST) on Friday, Oct. 7, SI Tickets' prices for the contest range from $228 to $1,381.

