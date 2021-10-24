Raiders Wide Receiver Henry Ruggs III Proving His Worth

Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III is about to match his numbers from his rookie season... seven weeks into the season.

Sometimes, it takes players a hot minute to get adjusted to the NFL.

In the case of Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III, his rookie season was all that was needed to settle into the NFL.

The numbers speak for themselves.

Last season, he received a total of 452 yards on the season. He had two touchdowns. Keep in mind these are season stats, not just shy of halfway through the season.

This year, he’s pretty much about to match his numbers from his rookie campaign.

Entering Week 7, Ruggs has 445 receiving yards. He is 16th in the league in receiving yards. Meanwhile, Ruggs already has two touchdowns this season. He is six catches away from tying his rookie catch numbers.

Again, there is over half a season still left to play.

Clearly, Ruggs has proved his value to the Silver and Black and just needed a season to get settled in.

The Silver and Black trusted in him and he has delivered.

Ruggs now needs to work on his consistency and continue to stay consistent throughout his career.

Keep an eye on him today as the Raiders host the Philadelphia Eagles.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1 @BaydounDarin