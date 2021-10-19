Raiders WR Henry Ruggs III Showed His Spark on Sunday

The Silver and Black's wide receiver Henry Ruggs III started the team on a high roll on Sunday, catching a 48-yard touchdown pass.

Starting an opening drive with a touchdown is the ideal scenario for any football team.

The Las Vegas Raiders did exactly that on Sunday against the Denver Broncos.

Second-year wide receiver Henry Ruggs III went off on the first drive, catching a 48-yard reception for a touchdown on the opening drive.

"Week in and week out, we know we have to start fast. It hasn't happened, but we just needed somebody to step up and give us that spark," Ruggs said.

"Luckily, that's what I did."

Ruggs caught two more passes on the day for a total of three receptions for 97 yards.

With some positive momentum back on the Silver and Black side, the focus now turns to continue the positive momentum.

"We know what we have to do, and we're going to accomplish it," Ruggs said.

The focus remains on the team itself more than anything else.

"It's really not about anybody else but us," Ruggs said. "As long as we're together – we've got to go on the field 11 at a time.”

“As long as everybody in our locker room is together and on the same page, no matter what we can make some things happen."

