Raiders Hunter Renfrow Has Career Day Despite Loss

Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow had a career day on Sunday, but he says it's not enough.

There’s always a positive to a negative.

While the Las Vegas Raiders lost, 48-9, to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, the Silver and Black had a positive point with wide receiver Hunter Renfrow.

"I'm just so proud of him. I'm so happy for him, the success that he's having," Derek Carr said. "But he'll be the first one to tell you, he would trade any of those 100-yard days or catches for wins.

“I think that's what I love about him the most. I keep telling people, when you look at him, everyone's like, 'Well, he just works hard.' No, the guy's just a good football player.”

Carr continued that people don’t realize how special Renfrow is.

"He's just more talented than some people, and I don't think he gets enough credit for that,” Carr said. “One thing I know about him is he's not ever satisfied, so he's going to keep working to even try and get better."

Keep in mind Renfrow finished with 13 catches, most as a NFL player and one shy of tying the franchise single-game record.

The 13 catches totaled to 117 receiving yards and one touchdown.

But Renfrow says if the Raiders don’t win, it doesn’t matter.

"It doesn't matter--like I said last week, it doesn't matter how many catches I have or how many yards," Renfrow said. ”If we lose the game, you can never say you had a great game if you lost the game. You can always do more.

“You can always get better, you can always be a better teammate and hopefully help people along.

“This week, we've just got to reflect on how to take care of the ball, how to be a better receiver, how to be a better teammate, how to be a better leader and hopefully we'll do that."

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1 @BaydounDarin