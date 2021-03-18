WR John Brown Agrees to One-Year $3.7M Deal With Raiders

Following the departure of wide receiver Nelson Agholor, the Las Vegas Raiders replaced Agholor with veteran wide receiver John Brown

Wide receiver Nelson Agholor is gone and the Las Vegas Raiders quickly found their replacement.

Reports indicate that veteran wide receiver John Brown agreed to terms to a one-year, $3.7-million contract with incentives which could be worth up to $5.5 million.

Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio was the first to report the news.

Brown most recently spent two seasons with the Buffalo Browns before his arrival in Las Vegas.

Last season, Brown generated 458 yards on 33 receptions including three touchdowns.

In 2019, Brown had the best season of his career, compiling 72 catches for 1,060 yards and six touchdowns. He was the top target for the Bills in 2019.

That was his second 1,000-yard receiving season in his NFL career. The other one came in 2015 with the Arizona Cardinals.

Brown is also known as a speedster with the nickname, “Smoke.”

While Brown is on the older side, turning 31 next month, his stats show that he’s not slowing down anytime soon.

Brown is joining the company of wide receivers Henry Ruggs III, Hunter Renfrow, and Bryan Edwards.

In addition to speed, Brown will bring the veteran leadership that can add support to the Silver and Black receiving unit.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1 @BaydounDarin