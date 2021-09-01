WR John Brown Released by Raiders

Per Brown's request, the Raiders have released wide receiver John Brown prior to the final 53-man roster.

The release by the Silver and Black comes after Brown requested a release from the organization.

Brown originally signed a contract with the Raiders this off-season after spending the past couple of seasons in Buffalo.

Last season, he caught 33 passes for 458 yards including three touchdowns. He played in a total of nine contests.

During the most recent preseason game with the Raiders, Brown played in 25 snaps but only received the ball twice.

With the release of Brown, wide receivers Henry Ruggs III, Bryan Edwards, Hunter Renfrow, Willie Snead and Zay Jones are on the final 53-man Raiders roster.

While Brown will restart his journey to find a new home for himself, the Raiders are stacked on their wide receiver core.

Best of luck to the former 2014 third-round pick as he begins his search for a new home.

