Las Vegas Raiders WR Mack Hollins is a Swiss-Army-Knife

The Las Vegas Raiders running game has picked up tremendously over the last couple of weeks.

In the last three games, the Silver and Black have managed to rack up 531 rushing yards, with an average of 177 rushing yards per game over the three-game live span.

One player that has been underappreciated during this rushing attack has been wide receiver Mack Hollins.

The six-foot-four, 221 pound receiver is lining up as a blocking tight end and blocking defenders as if he was an offensive lineman.

Pro Football Focus has Hollins as the highest graded run-blocker among eligible wide receivers (84.2 grade).

With help of Hollins’ run blocking ability, the Raiders have won two out of the last three games, including last Sunday’s win over the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Winning the two out of the last three games have been crucial for the Raiders as they started 0-3.

During the whole mix, Hollins has helped the team in three major areas of the game, run-block, pass catching, and special teams.

Hollins, primarily a special teams player, has made an impact pinning opponents inside the 20-yard.

In his first year as a Raider, he’s picked up 19 receptions for 317 yards and two touchdowns.

He helped the Raiders offense add points on the board last Sunday with an amazing 26-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter.

Hollins broke out offensively during week three, when he caught eight receptions for 158 yards and one touchdown.

He’s earned a 67.1 offensive grade (career best) by PFF this season.

Hollins has been the Raiders swiss-army-knife this season, and has proved to be a great pick up this offseason.

