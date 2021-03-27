Raiders Sign WR Wille Snead to One-Year Contract

WR Wille Snead spent the last three seasons as a Baltimore Raven.

The loss of wide receiver Nelson Agholor is forcing the Raiders to find players to replace his absence.

After signing veteran wide receiver John Brown to a one-year deal, the Silver and Black followed up by signing wide receiver Willie Snead to a one-year deal.

Snead joins the Raiders after spending three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens.

Snead is coming off last season where he played 13 games, including eight starts. He caught 33 passes for 432 yards and three touchdowns.

In 2019, he appeared in all 16 games, including starting in a career-high 11 games. In 2019, he caught 31 receptions for 339 yards and career-best five touchdowns.

The 5-foot-11, the 200-pound wide receiver has spent time in the NFL with a few teams.

Snead was originally an undrafted free agent with the Cleveland Browns following the 2014 NFL Draft. He spent his rookie season on the practice squad for both the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints.

He then spent three seasons on the active roster with the Saints before spending the last three seasons on the active roster with the Ravens.

The Muskegon, Michigan native and Ball State University alum joins the company of wide receivers Hunter Renfrow, Bryan Edwards and Henry Ruggs III. John Brown will be a new addition to the Raiders alongside Snead.

