    • December 3, 2021
    Raiders' Key Assets: Zay Jones

    Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones had his best game of the season against the Dallas Cowboys.
    After wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was released by the Las Vegas Raiders, there was a need for players to step up at the position.

    Fifth-year wide receiver Zay Jones has done just that as he's now taken the role as one of the Raiders' primary receivers.

    Jones had his best outing of the season so far in Las Vegas' win over the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving. The wideout tallied 59 receiving yards on five receptions, averaging 11.8 yards per reception. 

    Jones hadn't even hit the 50-yard mark before the Nov. 25 performance. His closest marks were his 46-yard receiving game in Week 1 and a 43-yard outing in Week 7.

    The third-year Raider has quite the resume as a football player. Jones is the NCAA Division I all-time leader in career receptions (399) and single-season receptions (158).

    Jones was drafted in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills out of East Carolina. In just his second season, he led the team in total receiving yards with 652. 

    A rising trend as a Raider is becoming noticeable for Jones, as his targets number has gone up in recent weeks. His seven receptions against Dallas were his most of the season, and the mark put him ahead of last season's total of 20. He also had a season-high five receptions, passing his previous high of just two in Week 1.

    Jones is becoming a more prominent option on the Raiders' offense. His capabilities at wideout could be crucial for Las Vegas in the coming weeks as it battles for the first-place spot in the AFC West.

