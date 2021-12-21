Skip to main content
    December 21, 2021
    Zay Jones & Foster Moreau Offensive Threats on Monday

    Several Raiders were threats on the offense on Monday.
    With tight end Darren Waller out for the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday against the Cleveland Browns, receivers needed to step up again to be productive on offense.

    Both wide receivers Zay Jones and Foster Moreau filled that void against the Browns.

    Jones had six receptions for 67 yards, averaging 11.2 yards per reception.

    Moreau similarly had seven receptions for 65 yards. He averaged just over nine yards per catch.

    The pair combined for 132 yards on the day, effectively filling the void Waller made with his absence.

    Hunter Renfrow was also a big part of the Silver and Black’s final drive to set up the game-winning 48-yard field goal by placekicker Daniel Carlson.

    While Monday’s contest remained close to the last drive, the show of offense production on the field by the Raiders even without Waller is a positive sign for the offense.

