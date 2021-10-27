Raiders Release Wide Receiver Willie Snead IV

Wide receiver Willie Snead IV’s tenure in the Silver and Black has come to a close.

Entering the bye week, the Las Vegas Raiders released the veteran wide receiver.

According to Adam Schefter, Snead requested his release via his agent due to a lack of playing time.

During the first seven games of the season, Snead caught only three passes for 32 yards. Snead played in 38 snaps on offense and was deep in the depth chart.

Snead was playing on a one-year contract with Las Vegas. He signed with $987,500 guaranteed with a $137,500 signing bonus.

Prior to his arrival in Las Vegas, Snead played his last three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens.

Snead will not be subject to waivers due to his veteran status. He will be able to sign with another team immediately and join another team if an offer comes his way.

As for the Raiders, the release of Snead opens another spot on their roster.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter