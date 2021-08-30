Bounce-Back Candidate: Willie Snead

Veteran wide receiver Willie Snead will have the opportunity to produce more in a more balanced offense with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Teams across the NFL have players who will be looking to rebound from sub-par seasons, and the Las Vegas Raiders are no exception.

The Silver and Black have several players who are looking to re-solidify themselves after struggling in 2020.

Wide receiver Willie Snead hasn't so much as struggled the last few seasons as much as not having as many opportunities to produce.

That comes from being on a Baltimore Ravens team that runs the ball more than any other team in the NFL.

It makes sense considering the talents of quarterback Lamar Jackson, but it also means receivers aren't as much of a focus point.

Snead largely wasn't, with fewer than 50 targets in each of the last two seasons.

It's a far cry from when Snead had 100 plus targets in his first two seasons with the New Orleans Saints, or when he had 95 in his first season with the Ravens in 2018.

Snead was ranked as a top-40 wide receiver in those first two seasons by Pro Football Focus, averaging about 940 yards receiving.

It not necessarily No. 1 receiver production, but Snead has been able to be effective in a high volume role.

Even with fewer opportunities to catch the ball with the Ravens, the team's quarterbacks have averaged a 103.5 QB rating when targeting Snead the last two seasons.

The Raiders have a spot open for a veteran presence at receiver, one that will likely come down between Snead and John Brown.

If Snead gets it and can stay healthy, he should have the chance to maybe have his best season in several years.

