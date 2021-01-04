Las Vegas Raiders Won Six Games on the Road This Season

Of the eight wins this season, six came on the road for the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Raiders finished their 2020 campaign with an 8-8 record.

Halfway through the season, the Raiders were in the hunt for the playoffs. But losses to the Chiefs, the Chargers and the Falcons all contributed to the Silver and Black falling short of the post-season.

“We obviously are sick that it’s over,” Head coach Jon Gruden said last night. “We didn’t expect to lose that game last week. We felt we had a chance to beat the Chargers. We had the Chiefs on Sunday Night Football late in the game. We gotta learn from these things. We gotta improve our fourth quarter pass rush. We’ll get into all the things we need to do later.

“But one thing this team knows what to do is they will compete. They won six games on the road. I think it’s have very uncommon for teams in Raider history for teams to go on the road and win six times so there’s a lot to be positive about.”

The last time the Raiders won six games on the road was back in 2016 when the Silver and Black clinched a wild card spot in the playoffs.

Evidently, that’s where the Raiders should have been if the team fixed up their mistakes.

The commonality in the last few games of the season quickly shows what the Raiders need to work on.

While away games this season were different with limited or no crowd attendance, it’s still a different venue, a different atmosphere and somewhere the team doesn’t consider home.

The fact of the matter is, the Raiders won six games on the road. It’s not the traveling or venue that’s the issue. Rather, Las Vegas making critical mistakes on the field is the issue.

