Raiders “Considering” Hiring Current Wynn Resorts CEO as Team’s President

The Las Vegas Raiders are currently weighing the options on hiring the next team’s president and they may mull Matt Maddox

The Las Vegas Raiders are considering hiring Wynn Resorts chief executive Matt Maddox as the next team’s president, according to the New York Post.

Close sources told the N.Y. Post, the Raiders are weighing the idea of hiring Maddox after his departure from the casino business.

In October 2020, Maddox wrote in an op-ed: “I have been deeply entrenched in the economy and culture of Las Vegas for almost two decades. This is not only a place I love and call home, this is a place that I understand.”

And last November, Maddox suddenly expressed his desire to leave the company and resign as CEO of Wynn Resorts effective Jan. 31, with Wynn officials explaining that Maddox was looking to land a gig outside the gambling industry.

The Raiders' previous team president, Marc Badain, unexpectedly resigned last July, with the news later reporting that Raiders owner Mark Davis reportedly pushed him out, along with the chief financial officer and controller, after discovering financial irregularities.

Dan Ventrelle, the team’s general counsel, was placed to serve as interim president by Mr. Davis.

The Silver and Black have had a remarkable season. Currently sitting on a 9-7 record and one win away from reaching the playoffs since 2016.

Any other team would have thrown the towel a long time ago. Despite having all the distractions on the team, the team has rallied together and shown resilience of this team.

Then Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden resigned in October after a report in the New York Times said he used anti-gay and racist language in his emails. A car DUI accident by wide receiver Henry Ruggs III, resulted in the death of a 23-year-old woman and her dog.

Most recently, rookie cornerback Nate Hobbs was arrested on suspicion of DUI on Monday.

Maddox has had to clean up bad situations prior to taking over as CEO.

In 2018, Maddox replaced Steve Wynn after he faced a slew of sexual misconduct charges including a rape allegation.

For Maddox is not the money, it is the passion and desire of doing something special for the city of Las Vegas. His casino industry has been one of the most attractive destinations across the world and most successful.

Bringing someone with that code of business to an NFL team will seem more of an investment than a gamble for Davis and his Raiders.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter