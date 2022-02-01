Raiders Season Review: Zay Jones

Veteran wide receiver Zay Jones played a pivotal role for the Las Vegas Raiders offense during their run to end the season

In the aftermath of the Las Vegas Raiders releasing Henry Ruggs III, the Silver and Black needed players to step up at wide receiver.

Hunter Renfrow filled the void as the team's No. 1 target, but it wasn't as clear who'd fill the No. 2 spot.

Veteran Zay Jones was able to answer the call, becoming a go-to target for quarterback Derek Carr in the second half of the season.

Starting with the Raiders' Week 12 win over the Dallas Cowboys, Jones had at least seven targets in seven of the Raiders' final eight games.

Jones averaged more than five catches and about 54 receiving yards over that stretch, not huge numbers but still providing a consistent presence for Carr to look at.

He also saved some of his best efforts for when the Raiders needed it most, like an eight-catch, 120-yard performance against the Indianapolis Colts, or having 61 yards and a touchdown in the Raiders playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

He finished with 47 catches for 546 yards and a touchdown, the best numbers he's posted since 2018.

Jones also finished with the highest grade of his career from Pro Football Focus, placing well-above-average as their 49th ranked receiver in 2021.

He may not be the flashiest wideout, but Jones often came up with clutch catches when the Raiders needed them most this season.

Having only been on a one-year deal, he'll likely earn a decent raise on his next contract, one that Raiders fans would love to see come from the team and a return to Vegas.

