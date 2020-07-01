Raiders Great Lester Hayes Resume Proves Hall of Fame Worthy

The list goes on for Raider players who belong in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The mystery behind this one, in particular, maybe because a rule change is nicknamed after him.

Rule 5.4.4.8: "The Lester Hayes Rule"- Adhesive, Slippery Substances. Adhesive or slippery substances on the body, equipment, or uniform of any player; provided, however, that players may wear gloves with a tackiﬁed surface if such tacky substance does not adhere to the football or otherwise cause handling problems for players."

The legend, "The Judge," cornerback Lester Hayes was drafted by the Oakland Raiders in the fifth-round (No. 126 overall) out of Texas A & M in the 1977 NFL Draft.

Hayes would play his entire career for the Raiders and was a critical piece in the Raiders defense that went on to win two Super Bowl rings.

The most defining season of his career was the 1980 season, when he was named the AP Defensive Player of the Year, to the Pro-Bowl, the All-Pro team, and capped it off with a Super Bowl victory.

In that season, he recorded a league-high 13 interceptions. To this day, it continues to be the second-most by any player in a season in NFL history. He trailed Dick "Night Train" Lane, who recorded 14 interceptions as a rookie in 1952 with the Los Angeles Rams.

Hayes was considered one of the most fabulous shutdown corners in the 1980s. In his tenure with the Raiders, he would appear in 149 games, recorded 39 interceptions returned for 572 yards and four touchdowns.

His 39 interceptions are tied with Willie Brown as the all-time Raiders interceptions record.

Hayes' career, overshadowed by his excessive use of Stickum in a time where Stickum was legal.

Stickum, as noted by the company, 'is designed as paste to stay on athletes' fingers longer. Contains resin in a wax base to help improve grip.'

It was legal at the time, but Stickum was also being used by several players, including his teammate HOF wide receiver Fred Biletnikoff, proving that Stickum did not prevent Biletnikoff from being inducted into the HOF.

The legendary wide receiver Jerry Rice admitted to using Stickum, and said: "I know this might be a little illegal, guys, I just put a little spray, a little stickum on them, to make sure that texture is a little sticky."

Yet, there was too much attention placed on Hayes' use of Stickum, and wearing the Silver and Black uniform of Al Davis' Raiders didn't help his depiction of a stickler.

Hayes' was widely known as the one with sticky hands and the one who led the league to change the rules of the game.

Stickum was banned in 1981.

After the banning of Stickum, Hayes' career led him to be a Pro Bowler in 1981, 1982, 1983, and 1984. He was selected Second-team All-Pro in 1981, 1982, 1983, and 1984.

Hayes showed the league that Stickum wasn't the reason he was a shutdown cornerback, but his tremendous skills on the field as he jammed and locked down receivers, and intercepted passes. His ability to read his opponents allowed him to be a ballhawk, to the point where teams were throwing the ball away from him.

Eligible to the HOF since Jan. 1992, Hayes' chances of getting his Golden Jacket slip more every year. He was a finalist in 2001 through 2004 and dropped to a semi-finalist from 2005 through 2010.

How does a player, named to the second-team of the All-Decade team in 1980, not be in the HOF? Being one of four cornerbacks to be named in the All-Decade squad speaks for itself.

According to Pro Football DB Hall of Fame Monitor (a metric designed to estimate a player's chances of making the Pro Football Hall of Fame), Hayes' score of 85.08 HOF metric ranks him as the 28th rated player to enter the HOF.

Only four other players above him are not in the HOF, Raiders Charles Woodson, Dave Grayson, Packers LeRoy Butler, and Jets Darrell Davis. While six other players ranked below him are in the HOF.

If the reason why Hayes is not in the HOF is that his name bears in the rule change or he was part of a Raiders team that bullied most teams, then what is the HOF for? Isn't supposed to be the enrichment of the greatest players ever to play professional football?

We may never know why, but we do know that Lester Hayes deserves to be in the HOF for his tremendous career.

