RaiderMaven
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Raiders' Lynn Bowden at Residence Searched by DEA

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

U.S. Marshalls and the DEA searched a home in the 200 block of Superior Street in Youngston, Ohio, on Wednesday. It is the home of a family member of Lynn Bowden Jr., the Las Vegas Raiders' third-round draft pick (80th overall) from the 2020 NFL Draft.

According to reports, Bowden was in residence with his young son and was handcuffed along with the others who were at home. In the past, law enforcement has conducted purchases of illegal drugs at the site, but none of those purchases involved Bowden.

Multiple assault rifles and pistols were seized.

According to Element Sports, the agency that represents Bowden, he "fully cooperated...was released, not arrested and not charged with any crime." Also, Element added, "In fact, no arrests made."

RaiderMaven reached out to a longtime member of the DEA who we know well. While he does not work on this case, we relayed to him the details, as reported. If they are accurate, what would be his assessment of the situation? Because he is not authorized to speak on this case, he commented on the condition of anonymity.

"Again I reiterate, that if they (reports) are accurate, there are several things that play into Mr. Bowden's favor. Number one, he was released. Number two, every time we conduct a raid, everyone gets handcuffed. You don't know what you are walking into. But third, if there were drug purchases there in the past and they did not involve Mr. Bowden, that is critically important on his part. Being a celebrity does not make him or allow him to give up his right of being innocent until proven guilty."  

Please tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Las Vegas Raiders Derek Carr Has Some Kenny Stabler in Him

The Raiders Derek Carr knew passing Kenny "The Snake" Stabler on the all-time passing list was big. Carr has demonstrated he has some of, "The Snake," in him.

Tom LaMarre

NFL Announces COVID Related Adjustments to Training Camps

Roger Goodell and the NFL have announced new COVID-19 adjustments as training camps loom on the horizon and the return of football.

Darin Alexander Baydoun

Las Vegas Raiders New Swiss Army Knife Tanner Muse

Tanner Muse from Clemson University got selected by Jon Gruden, Mike Mayock, and the Las Vegas Raiders in the NFL Draft as their new Swiss Army Knife weapon.

Darin Alexander Baydoun

Las Vegas Raiders Derek Carr Getting Respect He's Earned

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is getting the recognition he deserves as one of the elite leaders when it matters most in the National Football League.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

by

GRaieder

Raiders NFL Draft Pick Henry Ruggs More than Just Fast

The Las Vegas Raiders struck gold on and off the field with Henry Ruggs, their first-round NFL Draft pick from the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Darin Alexander Baydoun

Full Impact of Raiders Khalil Mack Trade to be Realized

When the Raiders traded Khalil Mack to the Chicago Bears, a lot of skeptics spouted off. Only now is the Las Vegas Raiders end of the deal coming into focus.

Darin Alexander Baydoun

NFL's Raiders Stood for Diversity Long Before Current Crisis

Decades before the death of George Floyd, the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders stood for diversity and racial unity, and their actions proved it.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

Las Vegas Raiders Will Be Show Worthy On the Strip

The NFL's Las Vegas Raiders were built by Al Davis to entertain and win. The latest moves by Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock confirm they will be show worthy.

Darin Alexander Baydoun

Las Vegas Raiders Prioritize Speed in ’20 NFL Draft

NFL’s Raiders may have moved from California to Las Vegas, but the 2020 Draft proved they kept their values that made them great.

Darin Alexander Baydoun

Video Highlights of Legendary Raiders Center Jim Otto

Tom LaMarre