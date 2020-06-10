Raiders' Lynn Bowden at Residence Searched by DEA

U.S. Marshalls and the DEA searched a home in the 200 block of Superior Street in Youngston, Ohio, on Wednesday. It is the home of a family member of Lynn Bowden Jr., the Las Vegas Raiders' third-round draft pick (80th overall) from the 2020 NFL Draft.

According to reports, Bowden was in residence with his young son and was handcuffed along with the others who were at home. In the past, law enforcement has conducted purchases of illegal drugs at the site, but none of those purchases involved Bowden.

Multiple assault rifles and pistols were seized.

According to Element Sports, the agency that represents Bowden, he "fully cooperated...was released, not arrested and not charged with any crime." Also, Element added, "In fact, no arrests made."

RaiderMaven reached out to a longtime member of the DEA who we know well. While he does not work on this case, we relayed to him the details, as reported. If they are accurate, what would be his assessment of the situation? Because he is not authorized to speak on this case, he commented on the condition of anonymity.

"Again I reiterate, that if they (reports) are accurate, there are several things that play into Mr. Bowden's favor. Number one, he was released. Number two, every time we conduct a raid, everyone gets handcuffed. You don't know what you are walking into. But third, if there were drug purchases there in the past and they did not involve Mr. Bowden, that is critically important on his part. Being a celebrity does not make him or allow him to give up his right of being innocent until proven guilty."

