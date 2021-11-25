Marcel Reece Delivers Thanksgiving Baskets to Families in Need

The former Las Vegas Raiders Pro Bowler used his charity foundation to give back this holiday.

The Las Vegas Raiders organization carried out a great act of generosity for its community earlier this week.

Raiders Senior Advisor Marcel Reece delivered Thanksgiving food baskets to 100 families in need in the Las Vegas community on Monday night at the Pearson Community Center.

The charitable act was gifted on behalf of the Raiders organization and the Marcel Reece Foundation.

The baskets included a gift card that would allow recipients to purchase a turkey at a local grocery store.

Reece, a three-time Pro Bowler who played tight end for the Raiders from 2008 to 2015, made it a point to give back to the Las Vegas community ahead of Thanksgiving.

“It’s important to give back because the community is what fuels us, and giving back is one of the ways that we can show the community our appreciation to them,” Reece said.

“They have given us their unwavering support and we want to wrap our arms around them and give back ever opportunity that we can.”

Reece also spoke to the kids in these families about the importance of never giving up.

“It’s important to jump in and support Las Vegas because in 2017, when we received approval to come here, we promised Las Vegas they were getting more than just a football team, we are family, we are the Raider Nation, and that is a promise we are going to keep,” Reece said.

The Las Vegas executive has provided charitable acts through his foundation before. In 2015, he gifted some Raiders fans shopping sprees at Nike for the Christmas holiday.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter