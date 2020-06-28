Marcus Allen Knew Josh Jacobs Would Challenge His Records

Last season, Josh Jacobs broke the Raiders’ rookie rushing record held by Marcus Allen, but he couldn’t get the ball into the end zone as often as the Hall of Famer did in his first season with the Silver and Black in 1982.

The 5-10, 210-pound Jacobs gained 1,150 yards and scored seven touchdowns, in addition to catching 20 passes for 166 yards without a score in 13 games, missing three contests because of a shoulder injury—which probably cost him the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Award that Allen won 37 years earlier.

In addition, Jacobs broke Allen’s team rookie record of three 100-yard rushing games with five, and missed a sixth by one yard.

Allen was limited to nine games as a rookie because of an NFL players’ strike, rushing for 697 yards and 11 touchdowns, in addition to catching 38 passes for 401 yards and three more scores.

Even before Jacobs played a game for the Silver and Black, Allen knew what was coming.

Allen was impressed by the rookie, saying he saw Jacobs play at Alabama and was impressed again when he saw him at training camp last year.

“I said it once and I’ll say it again, @iAM_JoshJacobs is destined for greatness. #JustWinBaby,” Allen said in a Twitter post before the regular season started. Earlier, he told reporters that Jacobs was “destined for greatness.”

Jacobs was thrilled to meet Allen at a softball game in Las Vegas last summer and the two running backs hit it off immediately.

They developed a bond and have remained in contact with each other.

“That’s my guy,” Jacobs said in a phone interview with ESPN. “Just to know that he sees certain things in me and to have that belief in me? That’s huge. Especially with me trying to carry the legacy of the great running backs that’s been with the Raiders. For him to be a part of that is just genuine support. He calls and texts me. That’s just unconditional love.”

Again, Jacobs has the early lead on Allen in rushing yards, but he has to find the end zone a more often.

It might be simply a matter of opportunity because Allen believes that the 22-year-old Jacobs has all the tools to be great for the Raiders for a long time.

“I guess the question about Josh Jacobs, is what can’t he do?” Allen said in an interview with NFL.com. “I like everything about him. I thought he was a great draft pick and I love the person that he is.

“ … He’s quick, fast, strong, he blocks well, is a great runner, and a good pass receiver. He does everything well. He’s a great, young pro.”

As mentioned, Jacobs has some work to do to catch Allen in the scoring department, but he has plenty of time since he was not overworked at talent-laden Alabama and came to the Raiders with fresh legs, so big things are expected from him in the coming seasons.

Allen ranks sixth on the Raiders’ all-time scoring list with 588 points and is first in rushing touchdowns with 79 and second in total TDs with 97, one behind wide receiver Tim Brown.

For the record, here is the list Raiders’ top-10 all-time scoring leaders:

1. Kicker Sebastian Janikowski, 1,799 points; 2. Kicker/quarterback George Blanda, 863; 3. Kicker Chris Bahr, 817; 4. Kicker Jeff Jaeger, 667; 5. Wide receiver Tim Brown, 626;6. Running back Marcus Allen, 588; 7. Wide receiver Fred Biletnikoff, 462; 8. Wide receiver Cliff Branch, 402; 9. Running back Clem Daniels, 342; 10. Running back Pete Banaszak, 312.

Jacobs might not catch Allen, but there’s a good chance he could be on that list someday.



