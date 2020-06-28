RaiderMaven
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Marcus Allen Knew Josh Jacobs Would Challenge His Records

Tom LaMarre

Last season, Josh Jacobs broke the Raiders’ rookie rushing record held by Marcus Allen, but he couldn’t get the ball into the end zone as often as the Hall of Famer did in his first season with the Silver and Black in 1982.

The 5-10, 210-pound Jacobs gained 1,150 yards and scored seven touchdowns, in addition to catching 20 passes for 166 yards without a score in 13 games, missing three contests because of a shoulder injury—which probably cost him the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Award that Allen won 37 years earlier.

In addition, Jacobs broke Allen’s team rookie record of three 100-yard rushing games with five, and missed a sixth by one yard.

Allen was limited to nine games as a rookie because of an NFL players’ strike, rushing for 697 yards and 11 touchdowns, in addition to catching 38 passes for 401 yards and three more scores.

Even before Jacobs played a game for the Silver and Black, Allen knew what was coming.

Allen was impressed by the rookie, saying he saw Jacobs play at Alabama and was impressed again when he saw him at training camp last year.

“I said it once and I’ll say it again, @iAM_JoshJacobs is destined for greatness. #JustWinBaby,” Allen said in a Twitter post before the regular season started. Earlier, he told reporters that Jacobs was “destined for greatness.”

Jacobs was thrilled to meet Allen at a softball game in Las Vegas last summer and the two running backs hit it off immediately.

They developed a bond and have remained in contact with each other.

“That’s my guy,” Jacobs said in a phone interview with ESPN. “Just to know that he sees certain things in me and to have that belief in me? That’s huge. Especially with me trying to carry the legacy of the great running backs that’s been with the Raiders. For him to be a part of that is just genuine support. He calls and texts me. That’s just unconditional love.”

Again, Jacobs has the early lead on Allen in rushing yards, but he has to find the end zone a more often.

It might be simply a matter of opportunity because Allen believes that the 22-year-old Jacobs has all the tools to be great for the Raiders for a long time.

“I guess the question about Josh Jacobs, is what can’t he do?” Allen said in an interview with NFL.com. “I like everything about him. I thought he was a great draft pick and I love the person that he is.

“ … He’s quick, fast, strong, he blocks well, is a great runner, and a good pass receiver. He does everything well. He’s a great, young pro.”

As mentioned, Jacobs has some work to do to catch Allen in the scoring department, but he has plenty of time since he was not overworked at talent-laden Alabama and came to the Raiders with fresh legs, so big things are expected from him in the coming seasons.

Allen ranks sixth on the Raiders’ all-time scoring list with 588 points and is first in rushing touchdowns with 79 and second in total TDs with 97, one behind wide receiver Tim Brown.

For the record, here is the list Raiders’ top-10 all-time scoring leaders:

1. Kicker Sebastian Janikowski, 1,799 points; 2. Kicker/quarterback George Blanda, 863; 3. Kicker Chris Bahr, 817; 4. Kicker Jeff Jaeger, 667; 5. Wide receiver Tim Brown, 626;6. Running back Marcus Allen, 588; 7. Wide receiver Fred Biletnikoff, 462; 8. Wide receiver Cliff Branch, 402; 9. Running back Clem Daniels, 342; 10. Running back Pete Banaszak, 312.

Jacobs might not catch Allen, but there’s a good chance he could be on that list someday.


Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jimmy Johnson's Dallas Cowboys Similar to Las Vegas Raiders

Jon Gruden, Mark Davis, and Mike Mayock have the Las Vegas Raiders on the precipice of something great. Eerily similar to what Jimmy Johnson did in Dallas.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

by

B1G Ball Buster1

Raiders Mark Davis Gave Blessing to Sign Colin Kaepernick

Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis, since 2017, has given his team permission to sign Colin Kaepernick if they feel he can help the team.

Darin Alexander Baydoun

by

B1G Ball Buster1

2020 Preview: Las Vegas Raiders at Atlanta Falcons

We continue our journey previewing all of the Las Vegas Raiders 2020 opponents, and today we land in Atlanta and look the Falcons.

Hikaru Kudo

What Do Las Vegas Gambling Odds Say About the Raiders

It would be best if you took risks to win in gambling and sports betting. That is what Las Vegas was built on, and the strip likes what it sees in the Raiders

Jairo Alvarado

Raiders Receive Good Grades for Free Agent Signings

Las Vegas Raiders free agent signing garner high praise from around the NFL this off-season.

Darin Alexander Baydoun

Jon Gruden, Las Vegas Raiders New Weapon Lynn Bowden

Jon Gruden and the Las Vegas Raiders find themselves loaded with weapons all over the field. Lynn Bowden is one of the latest, and there is little he can't do.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

by

B1G Ball Buster1

Las Vegas Raiders Coach Jon Gruden Got a Kick Out of AJ Cole

Las Vegas Raiders punter A.J. Cole wowed Jon Gruden at rookie camp last year and feels empathy for this year's rookies who didn't get one.

Tom LaMarre

by

B1G Ball Buster1

Raider Cliff Branch's Hall of Fame Resume Speaks for Itself

Every year that passes and Raider Nation's Cliff Branch is not inducted into the Hall of Fame, is an indictment on the institution and not the player.

Jairo Alvarado

by

B1G Ball Buster1

Las Vegas Raiders Fantasy Profile: WR Tyrell Williams

Veteran wide receiver (WR) Tyrell Williams's first season with the Las Vegas Raiders did not go as planned.

Jairo Alvarado

by

Footballfan55

2020 Preview: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos

As we continue our tour looking at all of the Las Vegas 2020 opponents, we land today on the Denver Broncos.

Hikaru Kudo