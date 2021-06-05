Raiders' Great Praises Tom Cable

The Las Vegas Raiders offensive line coach Tom Cable is tasked to anchor a newly revamped offensive line this offseason.

Cable, a well-respected coach, has been around long enough to know what to do.

He will have his hands full this offseason, as the team traded away three of its starters, including Pro Bowl center Rodney Hudson.

"There's guys who've been around a long time, they've seen, they know that they have," said Matt Millen about the experience that Cable brings to the Raiders.

Millen is a longtime friend of Sports Illustrated Raider Maven Editor and Publisher Hondo Carpenter. Millen recently joined Carpenter on the Radio, as he was co-hosting with Clay Baker on the "Pritch & Clay" morning show on Raider Nation Radio (LINK TO LISTEN LIVE).

Experience is critical for putting together an offensive line, and Cable has the expertise to get the job done.

The Raiders are blessed to have an offensive line coach like Cable, whose players are excited to get coached and get on the field.

"Now he has a young rookie out there, you're gonna see a lot more from the kid, he should grow as it goes on. On the inside, you have to get them on the same page," said Millen.

It will be imperative for the Raiders to have the line come together quickly if they plan to move forward with the new faces up front.

But there's more to work on than just running plays; the offensive line will need to sync with each other and learn to help their fellow teammates when they need help.

"The offensive line is always about good communication, and about covering each other's backs," added Millen. "It's going to take some time to develop, but Tom Cable's guys should be able to get it."

It may sound like an arduous task, but the Raiders have all the confidence they need in Cable to get this done and get better as the season goes on.

