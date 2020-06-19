Maxx Crosby Earns Respect as Leader of Raiders Defense

Raider Maven has written and discussed Maxx Crosby, the Raiders sensational sophomore defensive line extensively. Raiders' football has been known as exciting and intense since Al Davis took over in 1963, and he embodies those Raiders' ways.

That is why the growing proclamations nationally of his emergence as the Raiders' historic silver and black defensive leader are not shocking.

From Good Morning Football on the NFL Network, Peter Schrager said of the Raiders finding their identity, "I think it is going to come from the defensive side of the ball. Because until you stop (Patrick) Mahomes, what are you talking about? We are talking about second place and the rest."

Al Davis built the Raiders on a "Commitment to Excellence" with a mantra of "Just win baby." Those are not idle words. The Raiders don't play for second place.

Schrager went on to say how he thinks the Raiders overcome the Chiefs. "Someone needs to hit Mahomes, and I think this guy right here. This is a jersey in the back with the number 98. The name doesn't show (on the back of the jersey) because of the camera angle. The name is Maxx Crosby.

"Maxx Crosby had an outstanding season last year. He had ten sacks and led all rookies for tackles with a loss (TFL). He also had four forced fumbles. He was all over the place. Because he played for a team that didn't go to the playoffs, and there were other rookies like (CCC) Bosa and Josh Allen, who were top-ten picks, we didn't hear a lot about Maxx Crosby."

The well-respected analyst wasn't willing to pin the Raiders hopes of overtaking the Chiefs just on Crosby. While he identified Crosby as the man to lead, he thinks other great Raiders will step up as ell.

"It just isn't Crosby. I think it is Clelin Ferrell, I think it is the return of Johnathan Abram, and I think that it is that entirely revamped defensive backfield. Look, Damon Arnette was a first-round draft pick, and they signed DEmariious Randall, they signed Prince Amukamara. Like I said, they get Abram back."

Schrager's optimism wasn't just for the defense. He then went on to talk about the offense in a way that makes you think he has been reading Raider Maven.

"The offense, they will score points. (Henry) Ruggs is good. Of course (Lynn), Bowden is good. They've got young talent."

But Schrager rightfully came back to reality. No matter how good the offense is, if they can't stop others from scoring, they can't win at the level the Raiders expect. That is why he quickly went back to raving about the defense.

"The defense is good, but if you don't stop Mahomes, what are we talking about here? We are talking about fantasy football and the race for second.

"Max Crosby and that defense. That is what I am excited for, and that should be the identity in Vegas. Let's get angry, let's get nasty, and let's get to Mahomes. That's got to be the goal."

