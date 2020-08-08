RaiderMaven
Maxx Crosby, Rod Smith on COVID-19 Reserve List

Darin Alexander Baydoun

Ever since the NFL instituted the Reserve/COVID-19 list this offseason, there have been several notable players who have found themselves on it. Just recently, the Detroit Lions longtime starting quarterback Matthew Stafford was put on the list. However, it turned out he had a false positive, and the Las Vegas Raiders have already had to put a player on the list in running back Devontae Booker. 

Now, the Raiders have had to put two more players on the list when they announced that defensive end Maxx Crosby and running back Rod Smith would be placed on the list on Thursday. 

In terms of player impacts, smith is a new addition who was likely going to serve as one of the backups to Josh Jacobs. Crosby, though is another story. The fourth-round pick from last year's draft was one of the biggest surprise rookies last year, leading the Raiders in sacks with 10. 

Knowing how much the Raiders put into improving their defense this offseason would be a massive blow if Crosby misses any time. The good thing is that this is coming early before the season, so that way both of them have time to quarantine. 

It's likely though that they won't be the last players the Raiders put on the reserve list. That's the reality of trying to play a full season during a pandemic, and it's the same for every team. In the meantime, the Raiders will have to adapt and hope that his time on the list is short. For a pass rush that even with Crosby's production was ranked in the lower half of the league last year, it would be incredibly hard to make up his presence. 

