Maxx Crosby is Excited about His Raiders Defense

Maxx Crosby is salivating for the 2021 season, as he is excited about his Las Vegas Raiders defense led by Gus Bradley.

For the past few weeks, the Las Vegas Raiders have been battling and beating each other up during practice with their teammates.

That all changed this week as the Raiders traveled to Los Angeles to join the Rams for a joint practice session.

After a few days of seeing different looks and tempos, the Raiders felt they progressed on all sides of the ball, including the defense.

"I think it all starts upfront with the guys at the front four. I feel like we got after it. My mindset was right the second we got off the bus," said Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby.

For the secondary, they all have improved as well under the new defensive system.

"The guys on the back end played great, making plays, and taking the ball away.

That's what Coach Bradley talks about all the time, taking the ball away but scoring. We got guys flying around and making plays, so it was good to see," said Crosby.

The mental side of football is also essential, and the Raiders have carried over this confidence throughout camp and the preseason.

The coaches believe in them, and the players truly feel that.

"Everyone is bringing it, the passion is there, it just gotta translate on Sundays," said Crosby.

Defensive tackle Gerald McCoy has been an exceptional addition to this team; not only has he brought in the work on the field, but he has also shared his knowledge to players to improve on and off the field.

Crosby is one of the players that have benefited from McCoy, learning so much from him in just a short amount of time.

However, this turns out; the defensive line looks to be taking the proper steps to make this group special.

