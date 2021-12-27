Raiders D-Line Outshines the Broncos O-Line

The Las Vegas Raiders' relentless attack on defense hasn’t slowed down and it showed in Week 16 how determined they are on carrying this team to the finish line.

The Raiders put on an outstanding performance that held the Denver Broncos to a total of 158 offensive yards, including stopping the run that held the Broncos to a season-low 18 rushing yards.

“You don't see D-lines running like us and that's a credit to (Rod) Marinelli and all the guys in our room. We have a huge emphasis on our conditioning, our stamina, and just being able to go longer than the O-line can go and we do it every single week. That's our main focus,” Pro Bowl defensive end Maxx Crosby said.

Crosby credits defensive line coach Rod Marinelli for preparing the defensive line week after week. Their main focus is to outlast the opposing offensive lines and keep a constant rushing attack.

All that preparation depends on the players translating it to the field on game day and most of all, the effort is needed.

“Communication, all those things are super important, but effort, if you don't play with effort, you're not gonna be able to do what you want to do out there,” Crosby added.

If the Raiders plan on salvaging their season and making the playoffs, they will need all the help they can get from their defensive line as it has helped them carry them this far.

