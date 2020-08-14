SI.com
Raiders Nelson Agholor Talks Jon Gruden

Jairo Alvarado

Wide receiver Nelson Agholor is committed to being a better version of himself.

The veteran wide receiver signed with the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason after spending the last five seasons in Philadelphia, where he won a Super Bowl with the Eagles.

"If there's something that this team needs, I'm embracing any role that comes my way. I also think it helps me as a football player, the more I touch the ball, the more plays I can make," Agholor said.

It is an excellent opportunity for him to get a chance to play under Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden, who has a background in working with great receivers.

"There's no better opportunity to play for a head coach that knows the receiver play and he can articulate ways you can get better," Ahgolor added.

Agholor sees how much Gruden loves football and how he doesn't hesitate to coach his players.

The Philadelphia Eagles selected Agholor in the first round (No. 20 overall) of the 2015 NFL draft.

For the Eagles, he played 71 games, started 62, caught 224 passes for 2,515 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Agholor recalls a moment in his childhood, when Gruden, after his days coaching the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, would go to a race track where Agholor's brother worked, and they would talk football all morning.

He would talk about Agholor's game while in high school and his college career at USC.

"It's a blessing to be in this opportunity having a previous relationship, but at the end of the day I choose this relationship, because he knows the game, all I want to do is learn and be a better player," Agholor said.

After signing this offseason, he took the opportunity to work with receivers coach Edgar Bennett and Raiders quarterback Derek Carr in Las Vegas. He is trying to learn and grow as a player and do what it takes to help the Raiders win.

