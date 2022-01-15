Three Raiders Named to the 2021 NFL All-Pro Teams

The Associated Press has voted Las Vegas Raiders A.J Cole, Maxx Crosby, and Daniel Carlson to the 2021 NFL All-Pro teams.

The Las Vegas Raiders are getting recognition from voters around the league.

On Friday, the Associated Press announced the list of players voted to the 2021 NFL All-Pro team.

Among the players, three Raiders made the All-Pro team, all first-time honors.

Raiders Punter A.J Cole was the only player named to the Associated Press All-Pro First Team, while kicker Daniel Carlson and defensive end Maxx Crosby earned All-Pro Second Team recognition.

Cole finished the season with both league and career highs, leading all punters with an average 50 yards per punt. Cole punted for a total of 3,202 yards on 64 punts, with his longest punt of 71 yards tied for the fourth-longest in the league.

Cole’s partner in crime, Carlson, was named to the All-Pro Second Team after a franchise-record-setting season, marking his name at the top of the list in field goals made and points scored. During the regular season, he had five game-winning field goals, tied for most ever in a single season in NFL history.

Carlson also earned four AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors during the duration of the 2021 season, the most by any kicker in NFL history.

Crosby is the second Raider to be named to AP’s All-Pro Second Team. His collection of accolades continues to grow.

Crosby's remarkable journey started when teammates named him team captain. As the season went on, peers voted him to his first Pro Bowl of his career and the Raiders franchise would award him with a pair of awards, the Commitment to Excellence Award and Craig Long Award.

Honorable mention for this season went to linebacker Denzel Perryman, who received three votes, and long snapper Trent Sieg, who had four votes.

It is the first time since the 2016 season that the Raiders have had multiple players named to All-Pro Teams. That year, defensive end Khalil Mack was named to the All-Pro First Team, while guard Kelechi Osemele was named to the All-Pro Second Team.

It also marks the first time a Raider has managed to make the list since 2019 when center Rodney Hudson was named to the All-Pro Second Team.

The future of Raider Nation looks bright with this young corps who are already being recognized as the best in the respected positions.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter