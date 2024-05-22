NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell Reveals Update on Tom Brady, Raiders
The Tom Brady-Las Vegas Raiders saga still has no resolution, but there is new information.
According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said at the Spring Meeting in Nashville, Tennessee on Wednesday that "progress is being made" in Brady's pursuit to become a part owner of the Raiders.
Goodell did say, however, that "issues remain."
Brady is currently part owner of the WNBA's reigning champions, the Las Vegas Aces, who are also owned by Raiders owner Mark Davis.
The seven-time Super Bowl champion and future Hall of Famer has been in the process of trying to secure an ownership stake in the Raiders for a year now.
Brady will be joining the FOX Sports desk as an NFL analyst this fall, a new role that has played a significant part in the holdup on Brady's endeavor to be granted ownership share of the Raiders.
Another concern among owners around the league is the possibility of Brady coming out of retirement yet again and continue his playing career.
Regardless, as Goodell has said, there is "progress." Progress can mean a number of things, but Brady isn't letting go of the aspiration.
Brady grew up in California, and while he cheered for the San Francisco 49ers as a child, he resided in the state during multiple Raiders eras, including their days in Oakland and Los Angeles.
The 15-time Pro Bowler's name has been tied to the Raiders for what has seemed like forever -- whether it be the controversial "Tuck Rule" game against Oakland that served as a stepping stone in Brady's climb to his first-ever title or the number of rumors of Brady suiting up for the Silver and Black over the years.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.