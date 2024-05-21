Apprehension From Owners About Tom Brady's Ownership Stake with Raiders
In May 2023, future Hall-of-Fame quarterback Tom Brady reached an agreement to purchase an ownership stake with the Las Vegas Raiders. A year later, that ownership stake might be in jeopardy.
Owners around the league will vote to approve on Brady's newfound NFL partnership. In order for him to earn approval, 24 votes have to be in favor of Brady. NFL insider Tom Pelissero appeared on the "Rich Eisen Show" Monday, where he discussed the apprehension that some owners around the league have about Brady's potential ownership.
Pelissero said one big point of concern is the prospect that Brady could attempt to return to the gridiron -- while also having a seat in the owner's box.
"You're not allowed to have any employee, including players, own equity in teams," Pelissero told guest host Suzy Schuster. "So yeah, all of a sudden there's injuries in Las Vegas and he wants to play -- or there is some other team that tries to talk him into it, there's so much going on here that the owners are trying to wrap their heads around it."
Owners around the league are also against the notion of Brady wearing the headset for Fox. Brady signed a contract with the network reportedly worth $375 million over the course of 10 years.
"There are some teams that I've talked to that are vehemently opposed to Tom Brady being an equity partner, being a part-owner of a team -- and broadcasting games," Pelissero said. "[The owners] simply don't want to have it, not gonna let him into production meetings, not gonna let somebody on talking about their team who is owner of another team."
Brady might not be able to convince teams he could remain objective in the booth. Pelissero said some teams have "taken a real hard line" and will refuse to vote for Brady's ownership "no matter what."
"So, you're trying to figure out is there a way you can navigate this thing forward and make everybody, at least 24 of the owners, happy enough," Pelissero said.
Brady is a member of the Las Vegas Aces' ownership group. The reigning WNBA champions are also owned by Mark Davis.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.