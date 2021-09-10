Around the NFL Week 1

2021-22 season is already off to an exciting star with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers taking out Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys.

Week 1 of the NFL season began with the Buccaneers’ tight win over the Cowboys on Thursday. Here are some of this week’s biggest headlines.

Le’Veon Bell to Baltimore

Three-time Pro Bowler Le’Veon Bell signed with the Baltimore Ravens on Wednesday. Bell had a short-stop with the Super Bowl runner-up Kansas City Chiefs in 2020 but had a severe lack of playing time.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh has already made it clear that Bell could appear in Monday night’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Bell’s stint with Baltimore should answer a lot of questions for the 29-year-old veteran, whose prime has seemingly passed. His last opportunity as a starter was with the New York Jets in 2019 and 2020, which followed a contract dispute with the Pittsburgh Steelers that kept him out for the 2018 season.

Opening night starts off with a promise

Fans were gifted with the best premiere game they could have asked for on Thursday night, as the defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers barely scraped by the Dallas Cowboys in a 31-29 home victory.

The 44-year-old Tom Brady outmatched Father Time yet again on Thursday, recording 379 passing yards and four touchdowns. The Buccaneers picked up right where they left off in last season’s Super Bowl victory, but the Cowboys didn’t go down without putting the league on notice.

Dallas hasn’t finished first in the NFC East since 2018, but if it can continue to perform at the level it did on Thursday, it could find itself in contention for the division once again.

