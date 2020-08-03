RaiderMaven
Around the World of the NFL Podcast: Episode IX

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

Henderson, Nev.--Each week, Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven goes around the world of the NFL talking Las Vegas Raiders and all things pro football with Matt Hladik.

In this week's episode, we take a deep dive into the pool that is Raider Nation. This sports franchise has amazing fans who span the globe, many of whom have never seen their beloved Raiders live.

On this podcast each week, we get into the topics that surround the game and the NFL as a whole, while never forgetting or taking our focus far from the Raiders.   In this week's episode we discuss a myriad of NFL issues, both light and heavy in nature:

  • NFL broadcaster Pat McAfee has a big announcement.
  • What NFL head coach has tested positive for COVID-19.
  • New Orleans Saints notable wide receiver cut.
  • New York Jets with a surprise cut.
  • Dallas Cowboy quarterback Dak Prescott has a picture go viral.
  • NFL veteran calls out the NFL for an “Absolute joke.”
  • New England Patriots center David Andrews makes a significant announcement on the season.
  • Eight New England Patriots players have now opted out of the season.
  • Another NFL starting quarterback tests positive.
  • Las Vegas Raiders sign a veteran running back.

Las Vegas Raiders Profile: Left Guard Richie Incognito

Las Vegas Raiders left guard Richie Incognito has dealt with controversy his entire football career. But he might be the right fit for the Raiders.

Hikaru Kudo

Las Vegas Raiders Profile: Center Rodney Hudson

Las Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson is under-appreciated by fans. The veteran center only allowed three pressures in 509 pass-blocking snaps last season.

Hikaru Kudo

Jon Gruden Impressed by Derek Carr, Marcus Mariota

As Jon Gruden leads the Las Vegas Raiders into training camp he is impressed by Marcus Mariota and how he's learning from Derek Carr.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

Raiders Henry Ruggs Talks Marcus Mariota

Las Vegas Raiders Henry Ruggs is impressed by Marcus Mariota as he works with the rookies in training camp.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

Raiders Rodney Hudson Belonged in NFL Top 100

Despite not making the NFL Top 100 list, the Las Vegas Raiders Rodney Hudson was just on the cusp and deserved to be there.

Darin Alexander Baydoun

Raiders Top Five Opponents by Position: Outside Linebacker

As we continue to look at the Las Vegas Raiders top-five opponents at every position, today, we put the outside linebackers under the microscope.

Jairo Alvarado

Raiders Top Five Opponents by Position: Inside Linebackers

As we investigate the top-five opponents at every position, the Raiders will face in 2020, today we look at the middle linebackers.

Jairo Alvarado

Las Vegas Raiders Profile: Right Tackle Trent Brown

Las Vegas Raiders right tackle Trent Brown has the winning mentality the Raiders want in their players. We take a look at back at his career thus far.

Hikaru Kudo

Raider Coach Jon Gruden on Roster Maintenance Challenges

Managing a roster isn't easy in the NFL, but during COVID-19 Raiders Jon Gruden will cut players he hasn't seen play.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

Raiders Coach Jon Gruden on Marcus Mariota's Rehab

Jon Gruden understands that to win in today's NFL you have to have two good quarterbacks in case of injury. He discussed Marcus Mariota's rehab.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.