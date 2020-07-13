RaiderMaven
Around the World of the NFL Podcast: Episode VI

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

Each week, Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven goes around the world of the NFL talking Las Vegas Raiders and all things pro football with Matt Hladik.

In this week's episode, we take a deep dive into the pool that is Raider Nation. This sports franchise has amazing fans that span the globe, many of whom have never seen their beloved Raiders live.

On this podcast each week, we get into the topics that surround the game and the NFL as a whole, while never forgetting or taking our focus far from the Raiders.

This week, we are all Raiders. There is so much surrounding this storied franchise that we have to discuss and put under the microscope. We will take on such topics as:

  • What does Hladik predict for the Raiders' final four regular-season games?
  • In-game 13, the Raiders take on the Indianapolis Colts.
  • In a short week, they take on the Los Angeles Chargers?
  • Will the Chargers be starting a rookie QB in Justin Herbert?
  • Can the Raiders take down the Miami Dolphins?
  • How do they finish in Denver?
  • Thoughts on Washington dropping their nickname?
  • Is the Cam Newton Bill Belichick relationship doomed?
  • NFLPA issues a warning?
  • Should Nate Solder be taken seriously?
  • Will the NFL play a full 16 game regular season?
  • Will they play on time?
  • Will the NFL cancel ALL pre-season games?
  • Tom Brady and Randy Moss reunited?

