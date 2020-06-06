NFL, Raiders Try to Make Up For Lost Time

by Tom LaMarre

Owner Mark Davis, quarterback Derek Carr and cornerback Trayvon Mullen are among the Las Vegas Raiders who have spoken up in the 10 days since George Floyd died at the hands of Minneapolis police and protests seeking justice and racial equality have broken out across the nation—and the world.

Davis, who called Floyd’s death “murder,” said, among other things that “Something is wrong” and “We have to come up with solutions.”

The next day, he reiterated some of his statements while expanding upon them.

“You’re speaking in a very uncertain time, because there is no real pro sports going on right now, there are pro sports organizations,” Davis said on The Press Box podcast. “So, as an organization, we can do a lot.”

Back in 2017, when NFL players were kneeling during the National Anthem in support of San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick and some Raiders joined in, Davis asked his players not to speak out while in uniform.

Davis has since changed his mind.

“Back in 2017 when the kneeling for the National Anthem was happening, I initially said I prefer that they wouldn’t speak out when they were in Raider uniform,” said Davis. “And I felt that being a Raider was just that. And if they had something to say and they took off the uniform they could say something.

“But certain things happened in society and in real life and it made me change my opinion on that. And I felt well, if the players can make a difference, and if they can say something that will bring more discussion around and issue then it was their right to go ahead and do it.”

Several NFL players, including Most Valuable Player Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, produced a video and asked the NFL for three things:

“We, the National Football League, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of black people.”

“We, the National Football League, admit wrong in silencing our players from peacefully protesting.”

“We, the National Football League, believe black lives matter.”

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, who criticized players for making a statement by kneeling during the National Anthem three years ago, has changed his tune.

The NFL previously released a statement expressing condolences to the families of Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery, who all died at the hands of police, but it didn't speak on the racism that black Americans face every day.

This time Goodell did.

“It has been a difficult time in our country, in particular, black people in our country. First, my condolences to the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and all the families that have endured police brutality. We, the National Football League, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of black people. We, the National Football League, admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest. We, the National Football League, believe Black Lives Matter. I personally protest with you and want to be a part of the much needed change in this country. Without black players there would be no National Football League. And the protests around the country are emblematic of the centuries of silence, inequality, and oppression of black players, coaches, fans, and staff. We are listening, I am listening, and I will be reaching out to players who have raised their voices, and others on how we can move forward together for a better and more united NFL family.”

Al Davis, Mark’s father who built the Raiders into an AFL and NFL powerhouse in the 1960s, ’70s and ’80s, was recognized as an early supporter of racial equality, and his son seems to be trying to catch up.

Mark Davis said this about his father: “He was more of an action kind of a guy and to get things done. In the long run, that’s what I would like to be. You have to bring things out in the open and speak your mind just to get a conversation going. And I think that’s what my statement had to do with. And I didn’t want to step around the issue, I wanted to step right into it.”

Running back Adrian Peterson of the Washington Redskins said that players again plan to kneel during the National Anthem when the 2020 season begins.