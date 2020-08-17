Raiders History Led Nick Kwiatkoski, Jason Witten to Vegas

The Raiders added tons of talent this offseason, including linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski and tight end Jason Witten.

Both players had their reasons for joining the Raiders, but both agreed on something special about the Raiders organization.

"You know, rich history-- that's part of the reason I came here," said Nick Kwiatkoski.

After spending his first four seasons with the Bears, Kwiatkoski became the first free-agent acquisition this offseason for the Raiders. He was bringing the much-needed help at linebacker.

"For the Raiders to reach out so early and be interested, it was somewhere where I know I was wanted-- I mean it was a no brainer for me."

As for Witten, after spending 16 seasons with the Cowboys and one year on the broadcasting booth, he decided to join the Raiders this offseason.

"I picked the Raiders because they're a historic franchise," Witten said. "I felt like this was a young team that's hungry, good guys. Coach Gruden and his staff — I believe 100 percent in them. It's a good fit for me and where I'm at in my career. So, I'm excited to join this team and all the young talent."

At age 38, it was all about the fit and role. It was a clear choice for the 17-year veteran to move to Las Vegas and return to the game he loves to play.

"Well first off, it's just an honor and privilege to be a Vegas Raiders, to be a part of this organization. Had an opportunity to play for coach Gruden, Mark Davis, and Mike Mayock. And you know the talent-- the young team and I'm excited to join them." said Witten.

The Raiders rich history continues to attract players during the offseason. With the management of owner Mark Davis, general manager Mike Mayock, and head coach Jon Gruden, the Raiders seem to be moving forward.

The Raiders are committed to excellence and are bound to restoring those great moments and making new ones in their new home in Las Vegas.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter