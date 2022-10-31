Las Vegas Raiders Suffer First Shutout Since 2014

If things couldn’t get worse for the Las Vegas Raiders, they just suffered the most embarrassing loss of the season.

The Raiders have fallen to (2-5) after being shut out by the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at the Caesars Superdome in the Big Easy.

What looked to be a favorable matchup for the Raiders, ended up becoming an atrocious and embarrassing affair for the Silver and Black.

It was the first time since Nov.30, 2014 that the Raiders have suffered a shutout and it happened by the hands of the St. Louis Rams.

That season the Silver and Black started on a 10-game losing streak and a 1-10 record under Head Coach Dennis Allen, now the Saints head coach and the late Tony Sparano.

Raiders rookie quarterback Derek Carr was 24-for-39 for 173 passing yards with zero touchdowns, two interceptions, and sacked three times in the loss to the Rams in 2014.

On Sunday, Carr was benched late in the game after completing only 15-of-26 passes for 101 yards, one interception and sacked three times.

“This is embarrassing, we can’t have that. That right there is embarrassing, and it should never happen, especially with the group of guys in that locker room,” said Carr during the postgame interviews on Sunday’s loss to the Saints.

The Raiders run game was absent on Sunday as well.

After rushing for a total of 441 yards in the last three games, Raiders running back Josh Jacobs was limited to 43 yards in 10 carries.

Saints quarterback Andy Dalton was starting again over Jameis Winston, who was coming back from back and ankle injuries, he completed 22-of-30 passes (73% completion rate) for 229 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

But it was Saints running back Alvin Kamara who did most of the damage on Sunday.

Kamara led the Saints in receptions, catching nine passes for 96 yards and two touchdowns while adding another 62 rushing yards and a touchdown against the Raiders on Sunday.

In 2014, Rams running back Tre Mason rushed for 117 yards and scored two touchdowns on the ground and added three receptions for 47 yards and a single receiving TD.

The Raiders will stay on the road ahead of next Sunday’s game as they travel to Jacksonville and take on the Jaguars .

That game kicks off at 1 p.m. EDT (10 a.m. PDT) and can be seen on CBS.

