Former Raiders Coach Joe Bugel Passes Away at 80

Former Oakland Raiders, Washington Redskins and Phoenix Cardinals coach Joe Bugel passed away on Sunday at the age of 80.

Bugel was a coach for the Raiders for three seasons from 1995-97, the first two as offensive coordinator and the last as head coach, where the team finished with a record of 4-12 and was the coach before Jon Gruden started his first stint as the Raiders coach a year later in 1998.

In four seasons as head coach the Cardinals, Bugel had a 20-44 record.

Bugel is most known for his time as an assistant coach for the Redskins in the 1980s, where he served as the associate head coach, offensive coordinator and offensive line coach under Hall of Fame coach Joe Gibbs.

Bugel is credited as the architect behind the “Hogs,” the famous offensive line primarily of George Starke, Russ Grimm, Joe Jacoby, Mark May, and Jeff Bostic, who combined for 10 Pro Bowl selections and a Hall of Fame bust for Grimm, that helped fuel Washington’s run of success in the 1980s.

That offensive line was at the front of seven winning seasons, five division titles, six playoff berths, three Super Bowl trips, and two world titles, and Bugel served as one of the critical connecting cogs throughout that run.

“Joe had an incredible passion for the game of football,” Joe Gibbs said in a statement to Washington’s team website. “He came to work every day with such great excitement, and his players had tremendous respect for him. The strength of our coaching staff on both sides of the ball was a key reason we had so much success. Bugel was such a big part of that, and his impact was felt not only by those Redskins’ teams but truly across the entire league. I will miss his friendship, and I will always cherish our late-night arguments putting together the game plan each week. Pat and I will be praying for his wife, Brenda, his girls, and their entire family.” Bugel is survived by his wife, Brenda, and daughters Angie and Jennifer.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter

Photo courtesy of the Las Vegas Raiders