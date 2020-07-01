RaiderMaven
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Former Raiders Coach Joe Bugel Passes Away at 80

Darin Alexander Baydoun

Former Oakland Raiders, Washington Redskins and Phoenix Cardinals coach Joe Bugel passed away on Sunday at the age of 80.

Bugel was a coach for the Raiders for three seasons from 1995-97, the first two as offensive coordinator and the last as head coach, where the team finished with a record of 4-12 and was the coach before Jon Gruden started his first stint as the Raiders coach a year later in 1998.

In four seasons as head coach the Cardinals, Bugel had a 20-44 record. 

Bugel is most known for his time as an assistant coach for the Redskins in the 1980s, where he served as the associate head coach, offensive coordinator and offensive line coach under Hall of Fame coach Joe Gibbs.

Bugel is credited as the architect behind the “Hogs,” the famous offensive line primarily of George Starke, Russ Grimm, Joe Jacoby, Mark May, and Jeff Bostic, who combined for 10 Pro Bowl selections and a Hall of Fame bust for Grimm, that helped fuel Washington’s run of success in the 1980s. 

That offensive line was at the front of seven winning seasons, five division titles, six playoff berths, three Super Bowl trips, and two world titles, and Bugel served as one of the critical connecting cogs throughout that run.

“Joe had an incredible passion for the game of football,” Joe Gibbs said in a statement to Washington’s team website. “He came to work every day with such great excitement, and his players had tremendous respect for him. The strength of our coaching staff on both sides of the ball was a key reason we had so much success. Bugel was such a big part of that, and his impact was felt not only by those Redskins’ teams but truly across the entire league. I will miss his friendship, and I will always cherish our late-night arguments putting together the game plan each week. Pat and I will be praying for his wife, Brenda, his girls, and their entire family.” Bugel is survived by his wife, Brenda, and daughters Angie and Jennifer. 

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter

Photo courtesy of the Las Vegas Raiders

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Clelin Ferrell Ready to Take the Next Step for the Raiders

Clelin Ferrell is about to take off in 2020 because he has what it takes to be a Raider and is beginning to shine.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

What it Means to be a Raider Podcast: Matt Millen

Each week Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven presents a podcast where we explore what it means to be a Raider. Today we talk with Matt Millen.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

by

Hondo S. Carpenter

Raiders Great Lester Hayes Resume Proves Hall of Fame Worthy

An in-depth analysis of the resume of Lester Hayes thoroughly proves he belongs in the NFL Hall of Fame.

Jairo Alvarado

'76 Oakland Raiders Voted Greatest NFL Team of All-Time

Al Davis, John Madden and nine other Hall of Famers contributed to those Raiders, who routed the Minnesota Vikings, 32-14, in Super Bowl XI

Tom LaMarre

by

Mpdawg19

Matt Millen on Al Davis, "Trying to Write Him Out of League History."

Matt Millen told Raider Maven of Al Davis and the NFL, "I believe, unfortunately, they are trying to write him out of league history."

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

by

Phillip Lindsay

Looking at the Last Ten Years of Raiders First Round Picks

We take you into an introspective look at the last ten years of Oakland and Las Vegas Raiders draft picks.

Jairo Alvarado

2020 Preview: Las Vegas Raiders vs Indianapolis Colts

In our final trip previewing each of the Las Vegas Raiders 2020 opponents, we look at the Indianapolis Colts.

Hikaru Kudo

Premium Seating in NFL Stadiums Now Reserved for Advertising

NFL will sell advertising to be placed in premium seats, while fighting COVID-19 pandemic.

Darin Alexander Baydoun

2020 Preview: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Miami Dolphins

We are taking you on a virtual visit to all of the Las Vegas Raiders 2020 opponents. Today we look to the Miami Dolphins.

Hikaru Kudo

Raiders Kolton Miller Rising as Derek Carr's Bodyguard

Entering his third season, Kolton Miller rises in prominence as Derek Carr's body guar and stalwart on the offensive line.

Jairo Alvarado

by

Hondo S. Carpenter