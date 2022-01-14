Raiders Greg Olson Credits O-Line for the Balance Attack

The Las Vegas Raiders wanted to have a balanced attack earlier in the year but found their success airing the ball for over 300 yards.

In recent weeks the Silver and Black have managed to win four-straight games by running the ball more and passing the ball for less than 300 yards.

Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson credits the offensive line for their recent success.

“Yeah, I'd say that's a big part of it. Again, the continuity that we've always talked about, having a group play together, and that's certainly helped. Josh [Jacobs] is running really, really well right now. And that's again, it’s experience playing behind that group and trust within that group. But both the experience and the trust factor that we talked about a few weeks ago,” Olson said.

An offensive line that was dismantled by injuries since the start of the season and struggled to find cohesiveness all season long has now looked its best.

The linemen have gained the experience and belief with one another to carry the offense forward.

“I think there's a lot more trust, a lot more belief in one another, and they understand the importance of running the football in this time of year as well. So, it's more of a commitment on everybody's part,” Olson added.

The trust factor has been on full display, both Jacobs and quarterback Derek Carr have shown that they can rely on their offensive line to give them a chance to win the game.

