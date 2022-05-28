Raiders WR Davante Adams Ranked the Best Pass Catcher by PFF

The Las Vegas Raiders have two of the Top 32 ranked wide receivers, with Davante Adams ranked at the top.

Newly acquired wide receiver Davante Adams is listed as the top ranked wide receiver by Pro Football Focus.

Adams, who was traded from the Green Bay Packers before the 2022 NFL Draft, joins the dark side and reunites with his college quarterback and the Las Vegas Raiders starting quarterback Derek Carr.

The list that ranked the top 32 players in the NFL have been separated by tiers, and ranked within its tiers.

TIER 1: The ‘ELITE’

It may not be a shocking surprise to see Adams at No.1 spot in the list. Afterall, he has been regarded as the best receiver in the league for a couple of years.

“The former Green Bay Packer is at the top of his game as he makes the move to the Las Vegas Raiders. Adams earned a career-high 92.7 PFF grade in 2021, his second consecutive mark above 92.0. He has also generated 1.43 PFF Wins Above Replacement (WAR) since 2020, the most by a wide receiver over that span my more than a quarter of a win,” noted PFF’s Anthony Treash.

In his last season in Green Bay, Adams tallied a total of 123 receptions (2nd in the NFL), for 1,553 receiving yards (3rd in the NFL), and 11 touchdowns (5th in the NFL).

And just a season before that, he led the league in receiving touchdowns (18).

The list also included another stellar and underappreciated wide receiver.

TIER 4: MAYBE NOT ‘ELITE’, BUT HIGH-QUALITY PASS-CATCHERS

At No.27 is the Raiders leading pass catcher for last season, Hunter Renfrow.

“Renfrow is among the league’s best slot receivers. He turned in the seventh-best slot receiving grade in 2021 and brought in 96.5% of his catchable targets when on the inside. Renfrow also doesn’t get the recognition he deserves as a route runner. The 5–foot–10, 184-pound receiver’s separation rate last season stood at the 95th percentile among qualifying NFL receivers.”

Last season, Renfrow became the leading target for Carr. He tallied 103 receptions for 1,038 receiving yards and nine touchdowns, leading the team in all three categories.

The Raiders head into the 2022 season as one of the most loaded offenses, and now with two of the top 32 wide receivers in the league.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @JAlvaradoNews