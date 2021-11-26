Pro Football Hall of Fame revealed semifinalist, including two former Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders rich history of players continues to live on as two more former Raiders have a chance to enshrinement.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame revealed its 26 Modern-Era semifinalists for the Class of 2022.

Among the semifinalists, two former Oakland Raiders will have a chance to be enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The finalists are cornerback Eric Allen and defensive lineman Richard Seymour. Both players began their careers elsewhere but ended their NFL careers in Oakland.

And in the words of Al Davis, "Once a Raider, Always a Raider."

The Las Vegas Raiders will have another opportunity to add to their 28 inductees already in the Hall of Fame, including Owner Al Davis. Charles Woodson and Tom Flores as the latest selections.

Allen, a two-time semifinalist, began his NFL career with the Philadelphia Eagles when they selected him in the second round (30th overall) of the 1988 NFL Draft.

After spending seven seasons in Philly, he spent three seasons with the New Orleans Saints, where he was traded to the Oakland Raiders for a fourth-round pick in 1998.

A true ball-hawk, Allen added 15 interceptions in his four-year stint in Oakland, totaling 54 interceptions in his career. He was also selected to six Pro Bowls and First-Team All-Pro in 1989.

Allen continues to contribute to Silver and Black as a broadcast talent for the Raiders TV Network.

Seymour, the second semifinalist on the list to don the Silver and Black had a stellar career in Oakland.

Seymour’s NFL career began with the New England Patriots, where they selected Seymour in the first round (Six overall) of the 2001 NFL Draft.

A seven-time Pro Bowler, including two with the Raiders (2010-2011), was also named to three First-Team All-Pro from 2003-2005.

In 2009, after winning a few Super Bowls in New England, the Patriots traded Seymour away in exchange for Oakland’s 2011 first-round pick.

Seymour started 52 of his 53 career games with the Raiders, tallying a total of 138 tackles, 27 tackles for losses, and 18.5 career sacks as a Raider.

The five-time semifinalist will have his chance to enshrinement as a modern-era player and join Raiders wide receiver Cliff Branch, the senior committee member for the Class of 2022.

The 26 semifinalists were selected from an initial list of 123 nominees. The selection process will reduce the list down to 15 Finalists, before the final voting process.

The Modern-Era Player Finalists will once again trim down the list to 10, then from 10 to five.

The remaining five finalists will be voted on individually, and the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022 will be announced during the “NFL Honors” on Feb. 10, before Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles.

