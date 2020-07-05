RaiderMaven
Around the World of Pro Football Podcast:  Episode IV

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

Each week, Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven goes around the world of the NFL talking Las Vegas Raiders and all things pro football with Matt Hladik.

In this week's episode, we take a deep dive into the pool that is Raider Nation. This sports franchise has amazing fans that span the globe, many of whom have never seen their beloved Raiders live.

On this podcast each week, we get into the topics that surround the game and the NFL as a whole, while never forgetting or taking our focus far from the Raiders.

This week, we are all Raiders. There is so much surrounding this storied franchise we have to discuss and put under the microscope. will take on such topics as:

· How big of an impact will Cam Newton have in New England?

· Is Brian Hoyer and Jarett Stidham a real possibility?

· The Patriots have never had a QB with legs like Newton, how does that unfold?

· Does Bill Belichick’s past comments about Cam shed light on now?

· Tom Brady defies the NFL, is it really a big deal?

· Why does Ezekiel Elliot always find trouble?

· In game five, the Raiders take on Kansas City. On the road is that a loss?

· In game six (after a week six bye) the Raiders take on Tampa Bay and Brady. Is that as big as a deal as the past?

· How about a look at the Browns?

· Can the Raiders use game eight against the Chargers for leverage?

