Quinton Jefferson, and the Rebuilt Defensive Line

The Las Vegas Raiders defense was ready to challenge the Los Angeles Rams during practice as they prepared for this past weekend's matchup at SoFi stadium.

While there were few scuffles on the field, the Raiders had a plan to have the same carryover they had in Las Vegas and show the Rams how they practice.

"We just wanted to be the same, just be us, didn't want to do anything different, and just keep that same intensity. That was a mission accomplished," defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson said.

Jefferson arrived in Las Vegas this offseason after spending some time in Buffalo.

Practicing with the same players in Las Vegas often made him question if the moves he was doing worked.

Jefferson can speak for the entire team and say it felt great to have a different look during practice.

This year, the Raiders find themselves having a very competitive group of guys on the defensive line that wants to get sacks.

During the Rams practice session, the D-line stopped the run, something they struggled with last season, and did a great job creating a pass rush.

All the players had to build chemistry and create an identity, and after a few weeks into training camp, it feels as they have.

The effort first; playing fast and physical, is their new identity.

"Playing fast, playing physical, D-line we get off the ball setting the tone because anywhere I've been is the O-line and D-line set the tone for the team and how far we go. And I think we got a lot of guys who really are willing to put that on their shoulders," Jefferson said.

The Raiders will now take what they got during the joint practices with the Rams and build from it for this weekend's game against the San Francisco 49ers.

One thing is for sure, the defensive line seems to be improving and is ready to take this team on their shoulders.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter