Raider Maven Takes Part in Inaugural Quarterback Power Poll

The NFL Power Poll released its inaugural results on Friday after posing two quarterback-related questions to writers, broadcasters and other figures with an impactful voice in the NFL world.

One of the 274 participants was Raider Maven's publisher, Hondo Carpenter Sr.

The questions were as follows:

"If you were starting an NFL team today, who would you want as your quarterback?"

Choices: Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes or other.

"If you were starting an NFL team today, who would you want as your field general?"

Choices: Lamar Jackson or Tua Tagovailaoa.

For the first question, 81 percent of the voters picked Mahomes.

Mahomes, a former MVP, a Super Bowl MVP and a four-time Pro Bowler is not only the Las Vegas Raiders' biggest threat in the AFC West, but he is perhaps the best and most dangerous quarterback in the entire conference.

Power Poll NFL correspondent Rick Gosselin, who wrote the article containing the results, compared Mahomes to Raiders Hall-of-Fame quarterback Kenny "Snake" Stabler.

Gosselin wrote: "Mahomes isn’t the prototype—not at 6-3, 227. But he spins the kind of magic in the pocket that Kenny Stabler and Joe Montana crafted. With his improvisational ability and no-look passes, Mahomes gives defenses—and their coordinators—fits. He’s also one of only nine quarterbacks in league history to pass for 5,000 yards in a single season."

The second question had much closer results, with Jackson ultimately receiving the edge with 57 percent of the votes.

Per the article: "Power Poll asks questions of significant key players in American sports today. It's member list draws on people from media, team management, and league management. It is not a scientific survey, but the results afford a fascinating glimpse into the thoughts, opinions, and beliefs of those who know the most about the sport."

