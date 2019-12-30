Raiders Re-Sign Guard Richie Incognito

by Tom LaMarre

Guard Richie Incognito signed a two-year contract extension with the Oakland (soon to be Las Vegas) Raiders, the team announced on Monday.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Channel, Incognito’s new contract is worth up to $14 million. The deal reportedly includes a little more than $6 million guaranteed that he will receive as a signing bonus.

The 6-3, 325-year-old Incognito signed a one-year contract with the Raiders after sitting out last season, but missed the first two games because of a suspension before starting 12 consecutive games at left guard, and then missed the last two because of an ankle injury.

Incognito was selected as an alternate for the Pro Bowl in his 14th NFL season.

The 36-year-old Incognito was selected by the St. Louis Rams in the third round (No. 81 overall) in the 2005 NFL Draft, spent five seasons with the Rams, one with the Buffalo Bills, four with the Miami Dolphins and three more with the Bills before joining the Raiders.

Incognito has started all 162 games he has played in his career and was selected first team All-Pro four times in addition to being a four-time Pro Bowl selection.

According to SportsInfo Solutions, Incognito had only five blown blocks on 742 snaps this season, the best rate among any offensive lineman with at least 200 snaps.

Incognito, who has been in and out of trouble off the field throughout his college and pro careers, also stayed out of trouble off the field this season and that obviously gave the Raiders the confidence to re-sign him.