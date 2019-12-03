Raiders Activate LB Lee From Injured List

by Tom LaMarre

Linebacker Marquel Lee of the Oakland Raiders was activated from the Reserve/Injured List to the 53-man roster, the team announced.

In a corresponding move to open a roster spot, the Raiders waived wide receiver/kick returner Trevor Davis.

The 6-3, 235-pound Lee started two of the first three games this season for the Raiders before being placed on the Reserve/Injured List because of an ankle injury. He was credited with seven tackles in those games.

The Raiders selected Lee in the fifth round (No. 168 overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Wake Forest, where he was named second team All-Atlantic Coast Conference as a senior on 2016.

Lee has made 18 starts in the 32 games he has played for the Raiders and has been credited with 100 tackles, 61 unassisted, plus three passes defensed.

The 6-1, 188-pound Davis was acquired from the Green Bay Packers in September for a sixth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and made four starts in nine games, catching seven passes for 83 yards, but also lost two fumbles.

Davis, who played at Alhambra High in Martinez, Calif., was selected by the Packers in the fifth round (No. 163 overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft out of California. In 40 NFL games, he has made 16 receptions for 205 yards and one touchdown, in addition to rushing six times for 86 yards and a touchdown. He added 1,762 yards on kick returns.