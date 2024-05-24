Raiders' Aidan O'Connell Reveals Area in Need of Improvement
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O’Connell had a unique start to his NFL career.
He was named the starter after Antonio Pierce took over as interim head coach midway through 2023. He made sporadic appearances before that but was thrust into a full-time starting role once Josh McDaniels was fired.
O’Connell’s performance was a mixed bag. There were excellent moments when he led a high-powered offense, like when the Raiders scored 63 points against the Los Angeles Chargers.
There were also moments when he could not move the offense, like in the 3-0 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.
O’Connell joined defensive end Maxx Crosby on the latest episode of his podcast, "The Rush with Maxx Crosby," and was asked what he thought he could have done better in his rookie season that he wants to carry into Year 2.
This was his answer:
“The leadership aspect and the being vocal aspect were still really hard for me. Because I was a rookie and still trying to figure it out. And so, to be super vocal, to encourage guys, to challenge guys, I think was definitely difficult for me. And so, that’s been something big time that I’ve reflected on and talked to Alex about, and just being able to be more vocal, to use my voice, to encourage guys, to just get to know my teammates even better. I think when you’re a rookie, you’re blinders on and trying to learn the playbook, really, and learn the defense as best as possible. That’s really where my focus was, but to develop attributes of leadership that I’ve used before in high school and in college. I think that’s a big thing that I’ve been trying to work on.”
O’Connell has solid tools as a quarterback. He makes quick decisions, gets the ball out fast and is an accurate thrower.
Some of that doesn’t matter when you can’t command a huddle or get your teammates to buy in. O’Connell wants to be a better leader next season, which could elevate his own play and the play of his teammates.
O’Connell is in a quarterback competition, so he could get a leg up on Gardner Minshew by bonding with his teammates.
